Heart & Mind: "Unlocking the Mind: Understanding Social Psychology and the Power of Influence"

Dr. Dina McMillan is back with the second episode of 'Heart & Mind', emphasizing the importance of self-protection against manipulation. She introduces herself as a Stanford-educated social psychologist, explaining that her field of study delves into how people are influenced, indoctrinated, and manipulated. Dr. McMillan refers to social psychology as the "evil science" due to its potential to control behavior, but she uses this knowledge for good, aiming to educate viewers on safeguarding themselves and their families. She stresses that intelligence alone isn't enough to protect against powerful influence mechanisms. Instead, she advocates for a combination of knowledge and protective actions, using tools of manipulation awareness to help viewers resist unwanted influences. Dr. McMillan emphasizes that staying safe from manipulation requires vigilance, understanding one's own brain, and applying practical strategies to filter and protect against external influences.

