Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
"How Did it Come to This?"
0:00
-31:51

"How Did it Come to This?"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Sep 18, 2024
Share
Transcript

Emerald Robinson and Naomi Wolf prepare for the debate between President Trump and VP Harris. Also: Trump's Tweet! WHY does he do it? A discussion of how conservatives love "authenticity" and liberals hate what they see as a loss of self-control. Two Americas?

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word 'DAILYCLOUT' to 989898."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailycloutand use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Blackout Coffee: "Blackout Coffee works with local co-ops and farmers to grow high-quality, delicious coffee beans. Blackout Coffee gives back to our military by sending donated coffee care packages to deployed troops." Visit https://www.blackoutcoffee.com?p=Ojfj-vgRX or use promo code DAILYCLOUT20 at checkout.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
"Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill' – Exclusive with CHD’s Mary Holland & Director Polly Tommey!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Democracy and the 2024 Election Are a Cruel Joke – Reflecting on 9/11 and Tyranny in America!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Catherine Austin Fitts: 'Supporting Trump or Harris Is Supporting Our Genocide"
  Best of DailyClout
"World Control: UN Summit of the Future, Cyber Polygon Event w/ Courtenay Turner"
  Best of DailyClout
"MAJOR Event Unfolding in NYC—Leaked Military Docs Warn of IMMINENT THREAT"
  Best of DailyClout
Emerald & Naomi: "What's Up with the Trump Campaign?"
Emerald & Naomi: "What's Wrong with Liberals?"