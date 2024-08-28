Best of DailyClout
"How do we maximize creativity in the classroom!"
Peter Demos - Opinion
Aug 28, 2024
Uncommon sense in Current Times show host, Mr. Peter Demos, is joined by Mr. Chad Stewart and together they discuss the American education system and it's major flaws. One being the complete lack of creativity and critical thinking, both of which has been removed over the years.

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
