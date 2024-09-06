Best of DailyClout
"How do we tackle the rampant evil of human trafficking across our nation?"
Peter Demos-Opinion
Sep 06, 2024
Human trafficking expert and advocate, Leigh Dundas joins Mr. Peter Demos. They tackle the horrible realities of sex trafficking and human trafficking that has exploded across America in recent years. They go over what has caused it, and how we can defeat it! Tune in now!

Follow 'Uncommon Sense In Current Times on DailyClout' - https://rumble.com/c/PeterDemosOnDailyClout

