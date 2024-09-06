"How do we tackle the rampant evil of human trafficking across our nation?"

Human trafficking expert and advocate, Leigh Dundas joins Mr. Peter Demos. They tackle the horrible realities of sex trafficking and human trafficking that has exploded across America in recent years. They go over what has caused it, and how we can defeat it! Tune in now!

