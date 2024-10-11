"How the Cabal shuts down access to cures for AIDS, the Flu and other diseases w/ Dr. Fernandez"

Dr Dan Fernandez joins the program to share how his medical device has been shown in early trials to cure AIDS, the Flu and other diseases. His solution was also shown to combat the common cold and COVID 19. He explains how he has encountered sabotage and resistance by the US government every step of the way to bring this to the people. If allowed to operate, his treatment could also help those suffering from immune system deficiencies from COVID 19 vaccine side effects. Dr. Dan is currently raising money for clinical trials so he is allowed to care for patients in the United States. Help him bring this to the people by donating at https://gmtpci.com/gifting/ - Large contributors are needed and are encouraged to contact them directly.

