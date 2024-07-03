Best of DailyClout
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How To Break Through Establishment-Controlled Legislatures"
The Liberty Lobbyist: "How To Break Through Establishment-Controlled Legislatures"

Melissa Blasek - Opinion
Jul 03, 2024
Melissa Blasek explains what makes some legislative bodies beholden to special interests instead of liberty. Later she is joined by Rep. Emily Phillips, who is running for NH state Senate against the establishment, and former NH state representative Tim Baxter. Together they identify the problems and solutions to overcoming the establishment gatekeepers who prevent us from achieving outcomes.

