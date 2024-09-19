"How Vice President Kamala Harris' Debate Victory Turned Into a Loss"

Drew Allen discusses the historic results of Presidential debates and losses. He explains that a so-called win on the debate night doesn't always translate into a victory in the polls or even in the election. Despite "winning" the debate, Harris seems to have lost with independent voters who watched.

Former President Trump won't participate in any additional debates with Vice President Harris. Drew explains why this is a good strategy and hurts the Vice President. Kamala Harris is one of the most prolific liars in U.S. politics. Drew points out some of the biggest lies both Harris and the media continue to parrot.

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word 'DAILYCLOUT' to 989898."

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!"

BiOptimizers: "Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/

Blackout Coffee: "Blackout Coffee works with local co-ops and farmers to grow high-quality, delicious coffee beans. Blackout Coffee gives back to our military by sending donated coffee care packages to deployed troops." Visit

https://www.blackoutcoffee.com?p=Ojfj-vgRX or use promo code DAILYCLOUT20 at checkout.