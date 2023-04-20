Chief Academic Officer for The Wellness Company, Dr. Richard Amerling joins DailyClout CEO Dr. Naomi Wolf to reveal his first-hand experience in the medical field, how he was terminated for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and how his work with The Wellness Company is helping restore patients to health.
https://dailyclout.io/i-saw-things-going-very…
"I Saw Things Going Very Wrong with Medicine"
Apr 20, 2023
∙ Paid
Chief Academic Officer for The Wellness Company, Dr. Richard Amerling joins DailyClout CEO Dr. Naomi Wolf to reveal his first-hand experience in the medical field, how he was terminated for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and how his work with The Wellness Company is helping restore patients to health.
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes