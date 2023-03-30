Dr. Pierre Kory On The Complete U-Turn In His Practice of Medicine.
Dr. Kory joined the DailyClout for a great discussion about his recent article in the DailyCaller, the 180-degree U-turn Dr. Kory made in the manner in which he practices medicine, Dr. John Littell's board certification removal, The War on Ivermectin and more.
Full article here!
https://da…
"Insufficient Evidence"
Mar 30, 2023
∙ Paid
Dr. Pierre Kory On The Complete U-Turn In His Practice of Medicine.
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes