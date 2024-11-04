Investigate Everything: "Amy Kelly Unveils SHOCKING Revelations in ‘The Pfizer Papers’"

Brian O'Shea discusses 'The Pfizer Papers', the new book from Warroom Press and DailyClout, with Project Director Amy Kelly. Amy Kelly is the co-editor of the book (along with Dr. Naomi Wolf) and the Chief Operations Officer of Dailyclout.io. Kelly explains how she led this project of over 3000 volunteers, the challenge of managing so many professionals of different backgrounds, and some of the most shocking findings of this joint Warroom/DailyClout investigation that led to the publishing of 'The Pfizer Papers'.

Watch Now:

THE PFIZER PAPERS - Get your copy today! https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Follow 'Investigate Everything' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

