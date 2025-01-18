Investigate Everything: "Chaotic Bond Yields, Fires in Ghana, & Oil for Gold" w/ Birch Gold’s Phillip Patrick [Sponsored]

"Why Bond Yields Are Surging Around the World.

What exactly is going on and why does it matter? Why is this happening suddenly, right now? Are investors losing trust in governments? What are nations doing about this problem, especially if they no longer trust one another?

Gold may be a beneficial asset for central banks and regular people – but it can be a curse, too. There are many reports from Ghana right now about the environmental and human costs of illegal gold mining. If I buy gold, am I contributing to these very challenges?

Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at The Birch Gold Group is here to answer these questions and more. Join Host Brian O’Shea and Phillip Patrick as they explore these questions and more. They also take an interesting dive into Ghana and why the US and China are so interested in cozying up to that country. If you guessed it’s because of gold, you are correct. Join us and send your comments and questions for the follow up conversation that will follow this episode in the next few weeks. You’ll learn a lot and hopefully gain a lot in these tumultuous times."

Watch Now!

Follow ‘Investigate Everything’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Birch Gold Group: “A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times.

Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k).”

About Our Guest, Phillip Patrick:

Phillip Patrick is Birch Gold Group’s primary spokesman and educator. He was born in London and earned a politics and international relations degree at the prestigious University of Redding in Berkshire, England. Growing up in London, he saw the risks of government overreach and socialist policies first-hand.

He spent years as a private wealth manager at Citigroup on Lombard Street (the Wall Street of London). He joined Birch Gold Group as a Precious Metals Specialist in 2012. He’s been with us ever since. In 2021, Phillip became an American citizen (congratulations!).

Phil spends much of his time leading Birch Gold's team of Precious Metals Specialists, working with them to understand the current state of the global economy and how macroeconomic factors change the lives of everyday Americans. He excels at explaining exactly how abstract numbers like the Producer Price Index or Baltic Dry Index influence street-level economic reality. Precious metals are just one of his passions.

Because of his far-reaching expertise and his skill at making dry economics relatable, he’s in great demand as a guest commentator at several media outlets.

(Source: https://www.birchgold.com/phillip-patrick-precious-metals/)

About Our Host, Brian O’Shea:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator. Also, while living in the Virginia, Washington DC metro area, Brian ran Striker Pierce Investigations where he and his firm conducted over 1500 private investigations for businesses, private individuals, and legal defense teams. Brian personally acted as lead investigator for the defense on 7 murder cases. All 7 ended with the accused being found innocent.

https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian