Investigate Everything EP 190924: "Why Ryan Routh's Book Might Disappear (and What It Reveals)"

Ryan Routh, the latest failed assassin targeting President Trump, authored a book. It is called & The Unwinnable War; and is more like a diary of Ryan Routh’s experience in getting to Ukraine, what he did when he was there, and why he is now disillusioned (according to his first-hand account) with both political parties, our system of government, etc. etc. He seems naive. But that is not what caught my attention. What did catch my attention was that this 296-page diary of a madman is FULL of

condemnations about the Ukraine War, their government, the EU, The US, and more. If

what Routh says in his book is true, then the American people should demand that his

interrogation is made public and that his trial is also made public. He needs to go to jail forever, of course. But he, and many like him, saw a lot in Ukraine that many Americans who foolishly support our ongoing support of Ukraine need to see so they can help demand an end to our support for the Ukrainian government. I have read it, annotated it, and have made multiple copies as I believe it will not be taken offline soon have more questions than answers currently, but this book definitely muddies the waters for the officials in our government trying to drive the Routh narrative. Watch this episode of INVESTIGATE EVERYTHING!

About the Host:

Brian OShea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations,

Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations,

propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States

Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of

intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator.





