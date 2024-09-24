"INVESTIGATE EVERYTHING EP170924: “Assassins and their Targets...Are they connected?”

Description: Ryan Routh, the SECOND would-be assassin of President Donald Trump, is not the brightest bulb on the tree but seems to be everywhere prior to this attempt. Described by The Forrest Gump of International Intrigue" by analyst Mike Benz this guy seems to have been connected to numerous countries in his efforts to recruit and funnel volunteers to go and fight for

Ukraine. Years later, Routh, a Hawaii resident, somehow shows up at Donald Trump’s golf course 12 hours before the former President would be playing there...before even Trump knew he would be there. So how did Routh get there? How did he know where to set up? How would

this convicted felon get his SKS-style rifle, and how did he know guerilla tactics (such as hasty sniper hide sites with ceramic plates in backpacks to provide cover)? Was he alone or were

there two shooters (being as there were two backpacks with ceramic plates)? Further, why is his profile so like other assassins in the past few years? Is he a lone assassin, a well-trained dual-

personality hitman, luckiest, low-IQ guy on Earth with an ax to grind, or is he part of something bigger, vaster, and darker? We will break it all down. Well, I did some digging have a lot to share. Why is it important to watch and do research like this likewise? Because if I am right, we

as a country have a massive problem that will not end with Trump. Tune in!

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations,

propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States

Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of

intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator.

