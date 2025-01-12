Investigate Everything: "'FIRESTARTER': Investigating Motives Behind The California Wildfires"

Host Brian O’Shea is investigating everything about these fires because there are just too many coincidences to create the perfect storm…or firestorm! The lack of preparation and planning by the leadership of Los Angeles city, Los Angeles County, and the State of California are too overt to be just poor leadership or inept management. The cancellation of thousands of homeowners insurance policies prior to these fires, now the largest in California history, cannot be ignored.

Groups and individual arsonists setting fires (or attempting to) in multiple locations seems coordinated. And the mere timing of the Mayor’s trip to Ghana seems planned (because, she is after all, just a mayor…so why send her as part of a White House delegation??). He has also started diving into the most important question of any investigation: motive. Who would benefit from these fires in these areas? Who would have the motive to either start them or, if they did begin naturally, who would have the motive to create the conditions to let them burn so hot, so far, and so destructively? Yes, he and his Detectives Circle are leaving room for the hypothesis of this fire being organic…but they are also collecting facts to determine if this destruction was merely negligence on the part of the Mayor, the Governor, and others or if the destruction was intentional, expected, and planned. Right now they only have leads, but these leads, like the fires, are growing and starting to touch upon key areas that could potentially expose corruption…and criminality. Brian O’Shea is following the facts, but the trail continues to grow hotter. Join us on this episode as we open a new case - The Case of the FIRESTARTER.

About Our Host:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations,Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations,propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator. Also, while living

in the Virginia, Washington DC metro area, Brian ran Striker Pierce Investigations where he and his firm conducted over 1500 private investigations for businesses, private individuals, and legal defense teams. Brian personally acted as lead investigator for the defense on 7 murder cases. All 7 ended with the accused being found innocent.

