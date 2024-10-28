Investigate Everything: "Guns, MRNA, and Steel" w/ Dr. Robert Chandler

Dr. Robert Chandler, one of thesenior contributors to the new book ‘The Pfizer Papers’, talks about many of the horrific findings in the book. ‘The Pfizer Papers’ presents a massive collection of peer-reviewed findings about adverse events caused by Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine” that Pfizer, the FDA, and the Biden/Harris administration tried to hide from the public. Dr. Chandler also discusses his storied career as a Stanford-educated surgeon with decades of experience, having treated thousands of patients throughout his career.

Since the project started, Dr. Chandler has spent thousands of hours with many others researching the Pfizer mRNA shot using the best empirical source anyone could ask for: Pfizer’s own documents.

