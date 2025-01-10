Investigate Everything: “Inhumanity and Lawlessness of the DOJ and Prison Officials Against 'Political Prisoners'": An Interview with J6 Prisoner Jake Lang

"Since January 6th, 2021, hundreds of Americans have been rounded up and sent to prison for minor crimes or no crimes at all. In some cases, these Americans, whom many consider “political prisoners,” have been subjected to gross violations of their Constitutional, personal, and human rights.

In this explosive interview with Jake Lang, one of those “J6ers,” he describes to host Brian O’Shea the horrible, inhumane, and sometimes barbaric conditions that he and his fellow J6ers have been subjected to. Shockingly, the abuse is not at the hands of other inmates but at the hands of the corrections officers. From prolonged solitary confinement to physical and mental abuse, Jake describes it all. Several times during this interview, Jake’s call was even disconnected, presumably by the prison officials themselves!

But Jake, along with many of the other J6ers, has found strength in the face of brutality and courage in the face of tyranny. They are fighting back—and it looks like they are winning. We will know soon enough at the next public hearing.

Please watch, listen, and share this riveting episode of Investigate Everything with anyone you can. It will upset you, but it will also remind you that any of us could end up in their position if we don’t fight the tyranny that has led to the unconstitutional abuses of our justice system—abuses that have led to so many, Jake among them, being jailed without charges and held without hearings. Don’t miss this incredible conversation!"

About Jake Lang:

"Edward Jacob (Jake) Lang has been incarcerated for over three years without a trial. With a trial date set for October 2024, he will have been incarcerated for nearly four years pre-trial, despite posing no danger to society, not being a domestic terrorist, and not being a flight risk, as is the case for virtually all 1,500+ January 6th detainees. Jake will be speaking to us by phone from the DC prison.

Jake experienced a New Birth in Christ during the Covid-19 Reset, which prepared him to overcome the torture of prison life, including long stretches of solitary confinement, physical and psychological abuse, and frequent transfers through numerous prisons to cause disorientation and loss of all trial preparations. On January 6th, Jake experienced the happy, patriotic mood of the rally, which suddenly descended into chaos with the deaths of Ashli Babbitt and Roseanne Boyland. Jake saved Tommy Tatum and Philipp Anderson but was unable to get to Roseanne in time. She was beaten to death by Officer Lila Morris.

While unjustly imprisoned, Jake works tirelessly on behalf of all J6 defendants, raising funds for commissary and family emergencies, finding and funding lawyers, and raising awareness of the plights of January 6ers through hundreds of interviews and three documentaries, all directed from prison. Jake is the founder of BlessedNewsTV.com. His documentaries can be found on J6Truth.org; donations for legal and family funds can be made to SponsorJ6.com; legal help requests can be sent to J6Help@Proton.Me. Jake will be speaking on the topic of pardons for all J6ers and asking everyone to sign the petition to President Trump on J6Pardons.com."

(Note: DailyClout is a non-partisan website and does not endorse any petitions. Petitions included in this description have been provided by our guest, and their inclusion does not constitute an endorsement by DailyClout, Inc. or any of its affiliates.)

