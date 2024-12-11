Investigate Everything: “Insane in the Ukraine (Part 1): A Timeline at War with Itself”

What is really going on in Ukraine? Host Brian O’Shea explains that since the beginning of this so-called “hostile war initiated by Russia” it seems the entire “war” has been scripted like an impromptu defense industry infomercial.

O’Shea describes the constant and unnecessary escalation by the Biden Administration, former COVID trolls repurposed for Ukraine War in public messaging, and unprecedented amounts of money flowing into Ukraine.

O’Shea explains how President Biden appears to be escalating the “war” by authorizing Zelensky to shoot Lockheed-Martin-manufactured, long-range missiles into Russia. Putin quickly responded to Zelensky’s attempt to intimidate Russia with devastating and allegedly televised strikes from new, previously untested, inter-regional ballistic/hypersonic missiles. These new weapons were caught on video and resembled an Apocalyptic “wormwood” rain of fire falling onto Ukraine from the clouds.

Join Brian O’Shea and his regular guest, author, and geo-political analyst Brandon Weichert, as they try to figure out what is really going on in Ukraine.

Watch Now:

Brandon Weichert's latest book, A Disaster of Our Own Making: How the West Lost Ukraine, can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/Disaster-Our-Own-Making-ukraine/dp/1641774096

