Investigate Everything: “Is the Supply of Gold Getting Exhausted?” [Sponsored]

Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group returns to discuss the current state of the economy and all things gold with ‘Investigate Everything’ host, Brian O’Shea. On the heels of the recent Vice Presidential debate between Tim Walz and JD Vance, many Americans have questions about the future of the American economy and, in particular, the American dollar.

What do we know about the plans of each of the candidates? What about taxes? What about spending? Are global central banks buying record quantities of gold for the last two and a half years because of the uncertainty of US leadership or is there a more nefarious reason?

All these questions and more are discussed in this very special, sponsored episode. With gold near $2,700 per ounce and projected to reach $2,900 by the end of 2025, now is the time to move your money into gold.

Don’t miss this very informative conversation with host Brian O’Shea and Birch Gold Precious Metals Specialist, Phillip Patrick!

About Phillip Patrick:

Phillip Patrick is Birch Gold Group’s primary spokesman and educator. He was born in London and earned a politics and international relations degree at the prestigious University of Redding in Berkshire, England. Growing up in London, he saw the risks of government overreach and socialist policies first-hand.

Mr. Patrick spent years as a private wealth manager at Citigroup on Lombard Street (the Wall Street of London). He joined Birch Gold Group as a Precious Metals Specialist in 2012. In 2021, he became an American citizen. Mr. Patrick spends much of his time leading Birch Gold’s team of Precious Metals Specialists, working with them to understand the current state of the global economy and how macroeconomic factors change the lives of everyday Americans.

About the Host:

Brian O’Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on intelligence collection and operations, competitive intelligence, irregular warfare, and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O’Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator. He is also the host of ‘Unrestricted Invasion’.



