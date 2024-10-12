Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "JJ Carrell's New Documentary 'What is Treason?'" (Episode 241008)
Investigate Everything: "JJ Carrell's New Documentary 'What is Treason?'" (Episode 241008)

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Oct 12, 2024
JJ Carrell, former United States Border Patrol Agent and former cohost of 'Unrestricted Invasion' with Brian O’Shea, visits DailyClout's 'Investigate Everything' to discuss his new documentary, 'What is Treason?' about the United States' border invasion. Carrell recounts the making of the film and the horror of this invasion he and his producer Ryan Matta witnessed first-hand as they traveled across the US. You won't want to miss this.

About the Host:

Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea
A Newsletter that Shares the Results of Everything I am Investigating, researching, and how I found that information. I uncover the bad actors, organizations, and events that impact our world & offer solutions on how to fight back.


https://twitter.com/BrianOSheaSPI
https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

