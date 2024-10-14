Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Investigate Everything: "PART 2 – Citizen Journalist Hernando Arce Exposes Illegal Alien Camp in Brooklyn” (Episode 241009)
0:00
-1:02:35

Investigate Everything: "PART 2 – Citizen Journalist Hernando Arce Exposes Illegal Alien Camp in Brooklyn” (Episode 241009)

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Brian O'Shea
Oct 14, 2024
Share
Transcript

Citizen Journalist Hernando Arce joins live from a New York illegal alien camp. Arce provides more updates on the current conditions in Brooklyn and taxpayer-funded “hellscape” camps.

Watch Now:

Please Support Our Sponsors

Birch Gold Group: A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. To see how to protect your IRA or 401(k), get your FREE info kit on gold by texting the word “DAILYCLOUT” to 989898 or go to https://birchgold.com/dailyclout

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code EVERYTHING for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

BiOptimizers: Over 75% of the population is magnesium deficient. Nurture your mind and body with this all-natural, full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Go to https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout and use promo code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest:
Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted
Use code UNRESTRICTED for 10% off!

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Brian O'Shea
Writes Investigate Everything with Brian O'Shea Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Investigate Everything: “Citizen Journalist Hernando Arce Exposes New York’s Illegal Alien Camps” (Episode 241009)
  Brian O'Shea
"SHOCK STUDY: America in a Deep Recession for Four Years! Live with Economist Jeffrey Tucker"
  Best of DailyClout
Exclusive with Dr. Peter McCullough: "There is HOPE! People Are Healing from COVID Vaccine Injury"
  Best of DailyClout
"Massive Well Funded Campaign to Disenfranchise Voters - Message to Stay Home w/ Craig Huey"
  Best of DailyClout
"Iran Bombs Israel, Dockworkers on Strike & Hurricane Weather Weapons… GET READY!"
  Best of DailyClout
"Q&A: Prepping 101 — Food, Water, Energy & More w/ Clayton Llewellyn"
  Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "JJ Carrell's New Documentary 'What is Treason?'" (Episode 241008)