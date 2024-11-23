Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "Post-Election Analysis" w/ Author Brandon Weichert
Investigate Everything: "Post-Election Analysis" w/ Author Brandon Weichert

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Brian O'Shea
Nov 23, 2024
Transcript

Host Brian O’Shea and author and geopolitical analyst Brandon Weichert break down the high points of last night’s election and historical win by President Donald J. Trump, the low points of VP Kamala Harris’s concession speech, and how and why the media, polls, and pundits got it so wrong – was it on purpose?

Brian and Brandon also discuss the reaction of various world leaders, from Zelenskyy to Xi Jinping.  Finally, Brian and Brandon discuss Brandon’s latest book, A Disaster of Our Own Making: How the West Lost Ukraine  https://a.co/d/4dAlO5Q

This episode is a graduate course in geo-politics…with some of that Irish humor sprinkled in for good measure!

Watch Now:

Follow ‘Investigate Everything’ on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

