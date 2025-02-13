Investigate Everything: "Talking with Lawyer & Author Jenin Younes About the Mangione/UnitedHealthcare Case!"

"On this episode of Investigate Everything host Brian O’Shea revisits the ongoing case against Luigi Mangione who has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson which occurred on December 4, 2024. But this time he has brought in the best person to brainstorm with, Jenin Younes, former Manhattan public defender and a defense lawyer by trade.”

Watch Now:

“The conversation goes line by line through the federal and county-level criminal complaints, and like the host Brian O’Shea, Ms. Younes sees a lot of holes in the prosecution's case at every level.

Since this case exploded into the headlines, the New York County District Attorney’s Office and the US DOJ have been scrambling to build a timeline of the shooter’s actions that makes less sense the more you look at it. There are also many other problems with this case such as lack of motive (on the part of the suspected killer, Luigi Mangione), a largely circumstantial case, and

no witnesses or camera footage that can clearly confirm that Luigi Mangione was even the same person as the shooter.

Jenin also shares her experience as a public defender and reveals some troubling facts about most of the prosecutors she’s gone up against, the most chilling is that they never admit when they are wrong and they NEVER admit to something that Brian O’Shea believes is at the heart of this criminal case: maybe they got the wrong guy!

Join us for this incredible episode…it may give you a few nightmares about our criminal justice system, but you will learn a LOT about how defense teams plan, prepare, and execute their defense on behalf of their clients. Do not miss it!

Please Support Brian’s Independent Investigations with a donation or a prayer at

https://www.givesendgo.com/InvestigateEverything

Follow ‘Investigate Everything’ on Rumble!

https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Our Guest: Jenin Younes

Jenin Younes is Litigation Counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance. Having always been an enthusiastic advocate for individual liberties, Jenin spent the first part of her career as an appellate public defender, providing representation to indigent clients convicted of criminal offenses in New York City. In this capacity, she briefed and argued countless appeals in New

York’s Appellate Division, Second Department, and several cases in the New York State Court of Appeals.

After witnessing governments throughout the nation violate human rights and civil liberties in an ostensible effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Jenin became active in fighting against lockdowns and related policies. At NCLA, she has litigated against Covid-19 vaccine mandates, and played a significant role in First Amendment challenges to the government’s involvement in censorship on social media, including in Missouri v. Biden, a case initially brought by the

Attorneys General of Missouri and Louisiana in which NCLA represents two of the co-signers of the Great Barrington Declaration, Drs. Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff. She led NCLA’s successful effort to preliminary enjoin California’s law punishing doctors for disseminating so-called misinformation about Covid-19 to patients. Jenin also served as senior special counsel on

the House Judiciary Committee’s Weaponization of Government Subcommittee’s investigation into the government’s role in censoring speech on social media. Her writing on these subjects has been published in the Wall Street Journal, Tablet Magazine, and Bloomberg Law, among other outlets. Jenin holds a B.A. from Cornell University and a J.D. from New York University

School of Law."

Follow 'Investigate Everything' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/InvestigateEverythingOnDailyClout

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code EVERYTHING for 10% off!

BIOptimizers: Start 2025 strong with the key to better sleep, less stress, and sharper focus: Magnesium Breakthrough by BIOptimizers. Use code DailyClout at https://bioptimizers.com/dailyclout for 10% OFF—because crushing your goals starts with taking care of YOU!

NativePath: "Top Doc Reveals: THIS Protein May Restore Bone Density and Fix Joint Pain…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More"

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Heaven’s Harvest: Freeze-dried emergency food, water purification, survival manuals, and more! https://heavensharvest.com/unrestricted