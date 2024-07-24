Best of DailyClout
Investigate Everything: "The Meet and Greet"
Investigate Everything: "The Meet and Greet"

Opinion - Brian O'Shea
Jul 24, 2024
DailyClout welcomes back investigator and intel analyst Brian OShea, this time to his debut solo weekly show, ‘Investigate Everything’. In this episode, OShea welcomes the audience and explains the mission — to give everyone the tools needed to be his or her own investigator and to do deep research to see behind the headlines for themselves.

About the Host:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator.

https://linktr.ee/oshea.brian

