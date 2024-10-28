Investigate Everything: "What is in 'The Pfizer Papers'?" w/ Dr. Chris Flowers

In this episode, Brian O’Shea and Dr. Chris Flowers discuss the bestselling book, ‘The Pfizer Papers’, and all the horrors it reveals about the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 "vaccine"! Dr. Chris Flowers is one of the original team leaders researching and helping manage the research of over three thousand volunteers from the Warroom Posse and the DailyClout Detectives. He explains what is in the book and, more chillingly, what is in the Pfizer mRNA "vaccine". Do not miss this informative (and chilling) episode and do not miss your chance to buy the book before it gets banned because it may save your life or the lives of those you hold most dear. NOTE: Make sure you watch the whole episode because there is a terrifying twist that Dr. Flowers reveals.

