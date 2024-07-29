Investigate Everything: “Vice President Kamala Harris’s REAL Job”

From Brian O’Shea:

“Kamala Harris was tasked with securing the border, yet she not only failed to achieve this but appeared to have no intention of doing so. Evidence suggests that her role was never to secure the border but to ensure it remained open, providing waves of cheap labor to supporters of the Biden administration in various industries. Similarly, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken seemed to have a comparable mission in Europe.

In this multi-part investigation, I will present my findings and invite you to share yours. As I delve into Kamala Harris’s alleged “dark money” ties, I promise transparency in my progress, unlike the Biden administration’s investigators. Join me as we uncover the truth. If you think waiting for the FBI to uncover the truth is a good idea, then please contact me and I will sell you the Brooklyn Bridge!”

About the Host:

Brian O'Shea is a Subject Matter Expert on Intelligence Collection and Operations, Competitive Intelligence, irregular warfare and terrorist networks/operations, propaganda, Geopolitical matters across five continents, and the United States Intelligence Community. O'Shea spent almost three decades in various fields of intelligence disciplines. He is also a disabled, combat veteran who spent 11 years on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Tactical Military Intelligence Operator.



