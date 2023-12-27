Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Is the Science Behind Climate Change Messaging Really Solid?
0:00
-36:53

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Best of DailyClout

Is the Science Behind Climate Change Messaging Really Solid?

Best of DailyClout's avatar
Best of DailyClout
Dec 27, 2023
∙ Paid

Dr. Naomi Wolf interviews John O’Sullivan, a seasoned science writer and legal analyst who assisted Dr. Tim Ball in defeating world-leading climate expert, Dr. Michael Mann, originator of the ‘hockey stick’ model in climate change, in what Mr. O’Sullivan calls ‘the multi-million-dollar science trial of the century’.

Wolf and O’Sullivan grapple with the …

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Dr Naomi Wolf.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Best of DailyClout · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture