Dr. Naomi Wolf interviews John O’Sullivan, a seasoned science writer and legal analyst who assisted Dr. Tim Ball in defeating world-leading climate expert, Dr. Michael Mann, originator of the ‘hockey stick’ model in climate change, in what Mr. O’Sullivan calls ‘the multi-million-dollar science trial of the century’.
Wolf and O'Sullivan grapple with the
Is the Science Behind Climate Change Messaging Really Solid?
Dec 27, 2023
∙ Paid
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
