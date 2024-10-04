"Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City Forced on a Community with Michelle Melendez"

Michelle Melendez joins the program to explain what really happened in Lahaina, Hawaii. With some time now passed, she and others have gathered more information and assessed the situation in Maui, uncovering what appears to be a land grab disguised as a fire. You can read the inside details about this catastrophe at https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com.

Follow Michelle Melendez at https://blossominnerwellness.com.

