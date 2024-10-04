Best of DailyClout
"Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City Forced on a Community with Michelle Melendez"
"Land Grab Disguised as a Fire and a UN Smart City Forced on a Community with Michelle Melendez"

Sarah Westall - Opinion
Oct 04, 2024
Michelle Melendez joins the program to explain what really happened in Lahaina, Hawaii. With some time now passed, she and others have gathered more information and assessed the situation in Maui, uncovering what appears to be a land grab disguised as a fire. You can read the inside details about this catastrophe at https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com.

Follow Michelle Melendez at https://blossominnerwellness.com.

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
