"LIVE With Sheriff Richard Mack! Black Swan Event Coming? Some Intel Points To Planned Chaos!"

The polls won’t budge. The ground game is non-existent, GOP campaign spending is anemic and Trump is hawking booze rather than focusing on winning the election. The Biden exit didn’t work, the Kamala gaffs didn’t work, the assassination attempt didn’t work and even drafting RFK Jr. & Tulsi Gabbard has fallen flat.

All indicators point to a Kamala victory UNLESS … cue the Black Swan. Chaos is likely coming in October is coming and once again they will use it to try and shift the narrative.

The question is WHO benefits from the coming unrest? Harris or Trump?

The globalist are playing for keeps and we cannot assume that Trump is on our side.

There is no better guest to discuss the coming chaos and how we can PREPARE to resist any type of tyranny, than America’s Constitutional Sheriff, Richard Mack. It’s time for LOCAL organization and there I much we can do to preserve liberty from the bottom up!

