Man in America: "Fluoride, Chemtrails & Depopulation: The SHOCKING Truth THEY Don't Want You to Know"

In this episode of Man in America, Seth Holehouse delves into the hidden dangers of toxins present in our daily lives, focusing on how they infiltrate our food, medicine, and water. Seth and guest Michael Dylan explore the widespread use of chemicals and additives in food production, the contamination of drinking water with harmful substances, and the potential risks posed by pharmaceutical drugs and medical treatments.

