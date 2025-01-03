Man in America: "Pfizer Has Been Caught RED HANDED" w/ Dr. Chris Flowers

"Join host Seth Holehouse on Man in America as he sits down with Dr. Chris Flowers to uncover the shocking truths behind Pfizer's Covid vaccine trials. Together, they dive into the revelations from the Pfizer Papers, written by Naomi Wolf, which expose alarming instances of deception during the vaccine’s development and rollout. With Americans demanding accountability and justice, this explosive discussion sheds light on how trust was broken and what it means for the future of public health. Don’t miss this eye-opening episode!"

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/