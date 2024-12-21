Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "WHAT?! Trump & the Fed are DISMANTLING the Global Banking Cartel!? w/ Tom Luongo"
Man in America: "WHAT?! Trump & the Fed are DISMANTLING the Global Banking Cartel!? w/ Tom Luongo"

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Dec 21, 2024
Transcript

"In this explosive episode of Man in America, host Seth Holehouse sits down with financial expert Tom Luongo to uncover a jaw-dropping narrative about the Federal Reserve and its evolving role in global finance. Is the Fed really dismantling the power of the global banking cartel? And how does Trump fit into this seismic shift?

Tom Luongo shares his bold insights into how Jerome Powell, in a pivotal moment back in 2016, may have stopped a major financial crisis with just one decision. Together, Seth and Tom unravel the history of the Fed, its controversial actions in recent years, and what this all means for America's future."

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

