Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Man in America: "Will Trump FINALLY Prosecute the 2020 Election Criminals? w/ FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -45:20
-45:20

Man in America: "Will Trump FINALLY Prosecute the 2020 Election Criminals? w/ FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor"

Opinion - Seth Holehouse
Best of DailyClout
Dec 17, 2024
Share
Transcript

"In this episode of Man in America, host Seth Holehouse sits down with FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing America: election integrity. Seth and Trey dive deep into the unresolved questions surrounding the 2020 election and whether justice will finally be served."

Watch Now!

Follow 'Man In America on DailyClout': https://rumble.com/c/ManInAmericaOnDailyClout

Please Support DailyClout's Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://www.birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "Electrolyte and sports drinks are doing more harm than good to your body. Stay healthy and hydrated with NativeHydrate… Visit https://nativehydrate.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
"Investing Wisely During Economic Uncertainty" [Sponsored]
The Shannon Joy Show: "LIVE Exclusive With Geo-Political Analyst & Researcher Sasha Latypova!"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "Even WW3 Can't Stop What's Coming—the Cabal is COLLAPSING"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "Lockdown AGAIN? LIVE Exclusive With America’s Constitutional Sheriff Richard Mack!"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show: “The Pentagon Is Lying to You About the Drones”
Generation Rogue: “The War on Liberty: This is Bigger Than the Two-Party System”
Investigate Everything: “NBC Under the Spotlight: Shortcomings, Potential Corruption, and More!”