"Marc Cohodes on the Dangers of Corporations and Governments Merging – 21st Century Fascism?"

"Marc Cohodes takes on fraudsters and scammers for a living.

If you don’t know the name, he’s the famous Wall Street short-seller credited with exposing the FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency fraud. The shocking scheme involved a private company, with media darling SBF at the helm, laundering money for government-connected political organizations and completely defrauding its investors.

Now that the dust has settled, many are beginning to realize that the cozy relationship between corporate giants and the governments tasked with regulating them may be a significant problem.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, there was a natural and ongoing tension between private, for-profit corporations and the democratically elected governments that regulated them. Political party platforms emerged from this paradigm, with Democrats remaining ever-skeptical of the so-called "Robber Barons," and Republicans issuing warnings about big government socialists and the evils of communism."

