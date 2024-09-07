Best of DailyClout
"Massive Media Coverup for Years: The Extreme Truth About Tim Walz w/ Rep. Hudson & Senator Lucero"
"Massive Media Coverup for Years: The Extreme Truth About Tim Walz w/ Rep. Hudson & Senator Lucero"

Sep 07, 2024
Representative Walter Hudson and Senator Eric Lucero from Minnesota join the program to share their eye-opening personal experiences with Tim Walz. The media protected him through an ongoing operation that created a shield, preventing the public from knowing what was really happening. This conversation exposes the truth. You can follow Walter Hudson at

https://www.hudsonformn.com/

or on TwitterX at @WalterHudson. You can follow Eric Lucero at

https://www.ericlucero.com/

or on TwitterX at @EricLuceroMN.

Follow 'The Sarah Westall Show on DailyClout' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/TheSarahWestallShowonDailyClout

