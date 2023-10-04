Medicinal Genomics Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Kevin McKernan shows Dr. Naomi Wolf the testing process and how he found plasmids/DNA Fragments in the Pfizer COVID injections. Don't miss this historic historic footage from his lab.
https://dailyclout.io/medicinal-genomics-founder-and-cso-kevin-mckernan-shows-naomi-wolf-dna-fragments-in-covid-inje…
Medicinal Genomics Founder and CSO Kevin McKernan Shows Naomi Wolf DNA Fragments in COVID Injections
Oct 04, 2023
∙ Paid
Medicinal Genomics Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Kevin McKernan shows Dr. Naomi Wolf the testing process and how he found plasmids/DNA Fragments in the Pfizer COVID injections. Don't miss this historic historic footage from his lab.
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes