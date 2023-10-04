Best of DailyClout

Medicinal Genomics Founder and CSO Kevin McKernan Shows Naomi Wolf DNA Fragments in COVID Injections
Oct 04, 2023
Medicinal Genomics Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Kevin McKernan shows Dr. Naomi Wolf the testing process and how he found plasmids/DNA Fragments in the Pfizer COVID injections. Don't miss this historic historic footage from his lab.

https://dailyclout.io/medicinal-genomics-founder-and-cso-kevin-mckernan-shows-naomi-wolf-dna-fragments-in-covid-inje…

