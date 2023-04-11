Mindfulness Activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with Dr. Azadeh Khatibi about her Mindfulness Journey, and coming to a place of strength where she sued Gov. Newsom for censoring physicians about COVID.
PRE-ORDER Your PAPERBACK COPY of the War Room / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Volunteers’ Reports Paperback Book
https://dailyclout.io/product/war-room-da…
Mindfulness in Medicine
Apr 11, 2023
∙ Paid
Mindfulness Activist, Ora Nadrich, speaks with Dr. Azadeh Khatibi about her Mindfulness Journey, and coming to a place of strength where she sued Gov. Newsom for censoring physicians about COVID.
