Dr. Naomi Wolf of DailyClout and Dr. Jen VanDeWater of The Wellness Company meet to discuss the deprescribing of unnecessary medications, mRNA vaccine shedding, and the disruption of the female menstrual cycle and fertility due to exposure to spike proteins.
https://dailyclout.io/mrna-vaccine-shedding-disrupts-womens-menstrual-cycles/
MRNA Vaccine Shedding Reportedly Disrupts Women's Menstrual Cycles
Jun 02, 2023
