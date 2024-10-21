Best of DailyClout
"Natural Disaster Medicine: Fed Failure"
"Natural Disaster Medicine: Fed Failure"

Oct 21, 2024
The Wellness Company’s CEO Peter Gillooly dissects Federal failures of disaster response in North Carolina and Appalachia. He explains what kinds of physical challenges can loom when all the systems are down, and how to protect your family in those situations. Did the disaster non-response have a political component? Also: the lucrative potential to Big Pharma and Big Medicine of pushing gender transition surgery and hormonal intervention on minors.

Follow DailyClout on Rumble! https://rumble.com/user/DailyClout

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

