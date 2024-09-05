"NINE Student Athletes Dropped Dead In August ALONE, Experts Suspect COVID Vaccine Injury!"

Mainstream media blames … climate change?

Of course the talkers will breathlessly report about the mysterious collapses, seizures and uncontrollable brain bleeds and even grasp desperately at climate change (heatstroke on an 80 degree day you know) but STILL refuse to investigate the impact of millions of COVID vaccines administered. We review this stunning report from Dr. William Makis and other new studies linking the COVID jabs to injury and death.

Also today we will begin coverage of a VERY important interview with Whitney Webb on the incoming debt crisis and the launch of programmable, surveillance digital currencies AND the very troubling Tucker Carlson interview with a Hitler apologist that has EVERYONE scratching their heads.

BIG show today!

