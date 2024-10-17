"On the Porch: "Prepping" Part 1: Weapons"

Brian O'Shea, formerly embedded with Special Forces in various environments, joins Dr. Naomi Wolf to discuss how he prepares to secure his home and family in the event of a crisis, attack, or societal breakdown, including disruptions to food supplies and security.

Brian walks us through the use of various weapons—ranging from a machete and a collapsible baton to a taser, Glock, shotgun, and .22 rifle—explaining why no one, not even small women, should be afraid to use these tools for self-defense.

He also covers the basics of home security in this first episode of the "Prepping for Crisis" series on DailyClout's On the Porch.

