Outspoken: "DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."
Outspoken: "DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."

Jul 14, 2024
Transcript

In a striking show of timing, Dr Kirk Elliott, founder of Kirk Elliott Precious Metals, warns Dr Wolf that "de-dollarization" of the world's currencies and economies, is imminent; shortly after this discussion was filmed, Russia announced that de-dollarization would take place at the BRICS summit in October 2024, thus profoundly altering the balance of economic power around the world. Dr Elliott explores with Dr Wolf, too, what it means that the Saudis have aligned with China, Russia and BRICS -- bringing with them to BRICS their energy access and removing what had been the US' superpower, the influence of the "pretrodollar". Can our own power and influence, let alone our economy, survive this profound shift?

Subscribe to Outspoken on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

