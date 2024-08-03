Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Does President Biden Have Parkinson's?" [Sponsored]
Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Aug 03, 2024
Transcript

Dr Kelly Victory is an expert in emergency medicine and disaster preparedness at The Wellness Company. She explains that in the Spring of 2020, she diagnosed President Biden with Alzheimer's. His condition has only deteriorated, and she explains what dangers this represents for him and for our nation.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Appears in episode
