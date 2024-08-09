Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dollar Collapse"
Outspoken: "Dollar Collapse"

Aug 09, 2024
Dr Kirk Elliott of Kirk Elliott Precious Metals explains - ahead of the Dow Jones drop of August 5 2024 - exactly why the US dollar is bound to collapse. He reveals details about the move of more than half the world into a BRICS alignment and away from the 'petrodollar'. Hugely unstable times are ahead, he warns, and he gives concrete strategies for surviving the turmoil.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

1 Comment
