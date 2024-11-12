Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dr Hadar Elbaz of TWC: It All Starts with the Gut" [Sponsored]
Outspoken: "Dr Hadar Elbaz of TWC: It All Starts with the Gut" [Sponsored]

Nov 12, 2024
One of DailyClout's favorite healers, Dr. Hadar Elbaz of TWC, joins Dr. Wolf again to sound the alarm about toxic buildup in our bodies from an impure food and drug supply. She explains step-by-step how to detox effectively and regularly. She also connects the reforms we need in our food supply to the extraordinary addition of RFK Jr's voice to policymaking in the newly elected administration.

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

