Outspoken: "Dr Randall Bock: A New Treatment for ED?"

Healthy sexuality is fundamental to overall health, for both women and men. But many men, and increasing numbers of younger men, struggle with erectile disorders. Are pharmaceutical treatments the only option? Dr Randall Bock explains an experimental new treatment for ED that uses sound waves. We make no claims for its safety or effectiveness but we let you hear Dr Bock for yourselves: DailyClout is the place for an open discussion of all possible ways to protect our health and wellbeing.

Dr Kirk Elliott of Kirk Elliott Precious Metals explains - ahead of the Dow Jones drop of August 5 2024 - exactly why the US dollar is bound to collapse. He reveals details about the move of more than half the world into a BRICS alignment and away from the 'petrodollar'. Hugely unstable times are ahead, he warns, and he gives concrete strategies for surviving the turmoil.

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com



Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at

https://www.legisector.com/