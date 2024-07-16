Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Jul 16, 2024
Transcript

The document Dr. Chandler and Dr. Wolf discuss in this video contains summaries of two autopsy cases that were examined by pathologists Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang at Reutlingen, Germany. These summaries were translated and edited from Dr. Burkhardt’s own files.

Two cases are presented that demonstrate catastrophic damage to the cardiovascular system from the COVID-19 gene therapy drugs. Both had fatal outcomes, one by suicide.

The original report post is available here: https://dailyclout.io/pathological-basis-of-covax-disease-cardiovascular-manifestations/

