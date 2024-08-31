Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapters 8-9"
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapters 8-9"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Aug 31, 2024
Transcript

In these chapters, Yeshu reveals more of his powers of healing. He raises a girl from what her loved ones believed was death, and heals a paralytic man. 'Demons' or, in Hebrew, 'ghosts', confront him, and he directs them out of the people who asked for his help. The Establishment starts to have concerns about the source and meaning of his powers. 

