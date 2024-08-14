Best of DailyClout
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "The Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapter 5"
Outspoken [Geneva Bible Edition]: "The Hebrew Gospel: Matthew Chapter 5"

Aug 14, 2024
The Hebrew Translation of Matthew may date from the 13th century or from the 1st century. Whatever the case, the Hebrew reveals a radically different story than do versions of the Gospel that are translated from Greek and Latin - a much more Jewish discourse and context. Dr Wolf reads and explains Chapter 5 - the Beatitudes.

*Note: If you previously followed the Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf on Rumble, the channel has migrated into the Outspoken channel. To continue following Dr. Wolf's readings, please follow Outspoken on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

