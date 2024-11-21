Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Outspoken: "Health, Safety, and Sovereignty: Dr. Peter McCullough on the Post-Election Path Forward" [Sponsored]
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -48:32
-48:32

Outspoken: "Health, Safety, and Sovereignty: Dr. Peter McCullough on the Post-Election Path Forward" [Sponsored]

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Nov 21, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

In this riveting interview, Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, explains the potential health policy directions of the incoming Trump administration. Dr. McCullough and Dr. Wolf delve into critical topics such as breaking the grip of the biopharmaceutical industrial complex, the influence of RFK Jr. on shaping health reform, and the prospects of a parallel healthcare system. Dr. McCullough also shares insights on the potential for civil unrest and what Americans can do to stay safe during this transitional period. Finally, they explore how a renewed focus on controlling the prescription drug supply chain could reshape America's healthcare sovereignty. This conversation is a must-listen for anyone looking to understand what’s next for health and safety in America.

Watch Now!

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors:

Birch Gold Group: "A Gold IRA from Birch Gold Group is the ultimate inflation hedge for your savings in uncertain times. Visit https://birchgold.com/dailyclout to see how to protect your IRA or 401(k)."

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: "This Unique Protein Is Causing 'A Paradigm Shift In The Fields Of Dermatology and Cosmetics.'…Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to learn more."

Patriot Mobile: "Visit https://patriotmobile.com/dailyclout for a FREE month of service when you switch!"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/

Best of DailyClout is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Man in America: "Recent Disasters Prove It—Americans Aren't Ready for What’s Coming"
  Best of DailyClout
"We Only Have NOW To Make a Difference"
  Best of DailyClout
Heart & Mind: “Girls Gone Weird”
Investigate Everything: “Stealth: Kamala Harris’s Communist Roots” w/ Guest Trevor Loudon (EP 241101)
  Brian O'Shea
Sarah Westall: "Operation Gladio: The Operation that Funds the Cabal's Dark Projects with Colonel Towner-Watkins"
  Best of DailyClout
Man in America: "The Dark Truth Behind Sunscreen, Cancer, Pharmakeia & Doctor Worship w/ Jonathan Otto"
  Best of DailyClout
The Shannon Joy Show: "So Donald Trump Won, NOW WHAT? As The US Pumps Almost $700 Million Into WHO And Technocratic Globalism Expands"
  Best of DailyClout