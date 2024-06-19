Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
OutSpoken: "Is a New Tech Company Able to Free us from Digital Slavery?"
1
0:00
-43:51

OutSpoken: "Is a New Tech Company Able to Free us from Digital Slavery?"

Dr. Naomi Wolf - Opinion
Best of DailyClout
Jun 19, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Andrew Riddaugh, a former President Trump campaign and White House Advance Lead, has launched a company called LiberationTek, that seeks to release us from the thrall of Big Tech's surveillance, censorship, debanking and data harvesting.
Riddaugh has cloud hosting services -- competing with Amazon's -- and this is really important for the future of dissent, free speech, and even capitalism in a digital era, because it means that businesses, media sites and individuals can't have the "plug pulled" by Big Tech hosting platforms. He also has a product competitive to MailChimp's email service -- which is important for a similar reason. Microsoft, Amazon. MailChimp, Stripe, Paypal, Chase and other entities have all shown a willingness or at least a compliance with anti-conservative or even anti-independent censorship and debanking. Meeting sites such as Zoom, have security vulnerabilities. Lastly, Riddaugh is even building his own data centers -- massive physical structures -- that he says will be a step ahead of existing data centers, as they won't require the same costly technology for cooling.
Is all of this possible? It would be a great advance for the cause of democracy and the First Amendment, if LiberationTek lived up to its various promises.
Here is an excerpt from a post by Riddaugh:

"In 2023, Big Tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet (Google’s parent company) collectively paid over $3.04 billion in fines for data privacy violations and antitrust practices.

Despite these hefty penalties, they quickly turn around and pay off the fines.

Here’s how long it took them in 2024:

Meta: Fined $1.72 billion, paid off in 5 days, 13 hours, 25 minutes.

Alphabet (Google's Parent Company): Fined $941 million, paid off in 1 day, 3 hours, 55 minutes.

Amazon: Fined $111.7 million, paid off in 1 hour, 50 minutes.

Apple: Fined $186.4 million, paid off in 4 hours, 15 minutes.

Microsoft: Fined $84 million, paid off in 3 hours, 30 minutes.

The reality is, Big Tech's profits far outweigh the penalties for misusing your data. For them, breaking the law remains more profitable than changing their business models.

How do you feel about your data and privacy being a revenue stream for these giants?"

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com


Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

Kirk Elliott Precious Metals

https://dailycloutsilver.com

Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S

1 Comment
Best of DailyClout
The DailyClout Network
Bombshell interviews and uncensored opinions from fearless commentators.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Best of DailyClout
Recent Episodes
Outspoken: "Dr. Robert Chandler and Colleagues Identify New 'Covax' Disease from Autopsy"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "The Attempt on President Trump's Life"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "DEDOLLARIZATION ARRIVES: BRICS ASCENT MEANS LOSS FOR U.S."
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: "What Time It Is: The Incarceration of Stephen K Bannon"
  Best of DailyClout
The Drew Allen Show on DailyClout: "Former President Barack Obama Turns on His Protégé President Joe Biden"
Generation Rogue: "'No Second Amendment, No First' - Gun Control, Self-Defense, and The Rise of Subjective Morality"
Outspoken: "Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles"
  Best of DailyClout
Outspoken: Liberty Lifestyle Edition: "Tallow Face Cream in Five Minutes"
  Best of DailyClout